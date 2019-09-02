Dr. Kadie Sesay is okay

By Felix Sesay, Virginia, USA

The Dr Kadie Sesay family at home and abroad, wish to inform the general public that the vile social media message about her passing is a lie .

People should have the decency to govern their social media urges.

This habit of disseminating false messages about Dr Sesay is not only embarrassing to the family, it is also disrespectful to our loved one. This has to STOP !

Having the opportunity to send a message all over the world, with the click of a button, should not be abused.

Please STOP!

Photo: Dr. Kadie Sesay

Editor’s note: The writer, Felix Sesay, is a member of the Sesay family.