Dr. John Davies-Cole passes on

National Organization of Sierra Leoneans in North America (NOSLINA)

Washington DC

Press Release

August 15, 2021

The National Organization of Sierra Leoneans in North America (NOSLINA) announces with profound sorrow the untimely and sudden passing of Dr. John Oliver Davies-Cole (pictured), former Chairman of the Board (2014-2018) and previous board Vice Chair (2012-2014). This sad event took place on Saturday August 14, 2021 in Maryland. The NOSLINA family received this news with a broken and heavy heart, inconsolable, in grief and in melancholy. It came as a shock to us all rendering a devastating blow that is too much to bear, too hard to take, and too sudden to understand.

NOSLINA extends its heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the family of the late Dr. John Davies-Cole and assures his family and the Sierra Leone Community of our support in all activities that will memorialize and celebrate the life of a true hero who made epic and monumental contributions to the work of NOSLINA and in support of the development of the people of Sierra Leone in so many different spheres.

Our hearts go out to his wife, Nancy, his children and grandchildren, close family members and friends for whom this is a personal loss. We pray for God’s comfort to fill their lives during this difficult time as we pray that the soul of Dr. John Davies-Cole may rest in perfect peace and that perpetual light will shine upon his life and his work as an ever living testimony of a great human being. NOSLINA is indebted to him for the honor and privilege to have served with him over many years.

NOSLINA will stay engaged with the family and will bring updates to the community as all final arrangements are known.

To reach NOSLINA, please contact Suna G. Nallo, Executive Director @ 410 412 4311 or email Noslina2011@aol.com.