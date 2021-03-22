Dr. David Sengeh is transforming education in Sierra Leone

Commentary

By Mohamed Lamin, Freetown Sierra Leone

The Minister of Basic and Senior Secondary Education Dr. David Moinina Sengeh (seen in black T-shirt in one of the photos) has since his appointment as Education Minister of MBSSE not only brought standards within the sector but also working tirelessly to complement the effort of President Bio’s Free Quality Education agenda by providing the required standards for its sustenance.

Do you know that his ministry has recently commissioned 377 constructed classrooms and 10,000 sets of furniture across the country?

Do you also know that the MBSSE and partners continue to support and expand the school feeding program in all 14 Districts until the children can obtain good nutrition and good education?

Do you aware that his ministry has of late recruited 160 School inspectors with the provision of 160 motorbikes to aid their work?

Do you know that his ministry has recently trained heads of schools with the provision of Tablets to help them provide accurate reporting?

Doy you also know that the MBSSE holds quarterly meetings with Sierra Leone Teachers Union (SLTU) and staff within the ministry?

Do you know he has also introduced performance base recognition by given an award for the best teacher as a means of motivation?

Do you that his ministry has recently launched Bike safety training for 160 officers of the School Quarterly Assurance, Management and Resources Directorate?

Do you also know that at Moyamba Junction, MBSSE in partnership with (MEMLAW1) and Mercury International is building the State of the Art Early Childhood Development and Educational Center to accommodate kids with disabilities?

These are all enviable gains being achieved by this resourceful minister within the Education Ministry by providing standards and best practices that are in line with the modern system of education.

The recognition of MBSSE by President Bio during his Presidential award as the best performing Ministry of the year 2020 wasn’t a surprise, the revered minister is making sure that Human Capital Development, a flagship program by his Excellency President Julius Maada Bio is being achieved.