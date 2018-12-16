Doctors, nurses and the Sierra Leone government

By Ibrahim Sheriff, Guest Writer, USA

There is no question about the very significant role healthcare workers including doctors and nurses everywhere play in the lives of human beings.

For nurses, it is a job of passion and empathy...at least that is what Florence Nightingale, the founder of nursing practice envisaged and practiced. Healthcare workers must be rewarded at all times, celebrated for their service, and hailed for their accomplishments each time they successfully save a person from either suffering, pain, or death. That is an inevitable fact.

What is beyond comprehension and which I ponder over everyday, is this unbelievable lack of the sense of patriotism on the part of many of us Sierra Leoneans. Doctors are considered to be highly educated, and hence many think they must have an understanding of the prevailing circumstances in Sierra Leone’s financial background. It is my gut belief, based on what I see as tangibles that this government will reach out to everyone, including doctors and nurses. It’s a matter of time. This government, which sadly inherited the worst of governments ever in our country’s history has been in power for barely eight months, and many of us are impressed with the work we see unfolding. So, instead of playing the game of self-ridicule, it would serve the doctors well if they can continue to be the Patriots we know them to be, continue to practice their profession with passion and empathy, and allow government to make the arrangements and adjustments necessary to offer them a befitting and decent wage that is representative of their profession and hard work.

With reforms in healthcare, doctors and nurses are expected in this modern era of healthcare to promote inter-professional innovation, collaboration and coordination to provide care. We know our doctors have done this over and over, and we encourage them to continue to do so. It is appropriate for them to put their gut feelings across to government; and I am pretty certain that government has heard them loudly and clearly. The success of the government’s healthcare policy is only possible with the total participation of healthcare workers. So, as focused and serious as this government is on transforming healthcare in Salone, I have no iota of doubt that plans are in the works to address healthcare workers’ issues - both mentioned and not mentioned. We know that doctors certainly have mouths to feed too, loved ones to care for, etc. While we wait in earnest for their right wages and other entitlements to be aportioned, let our doctors not leave our sick brothers, sisters, children and women to rot and die. Be the passionate health caregiver you are, and do not fall for the cheap political propaganda employed by retrogressive Sierra Leoneans to abandon your most appreciated service.