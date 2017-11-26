Doctor Nanah donates to the landslide survivors

Contributed to the Patriotic Vanguard

In the wake of spontaneous loss of aunts, children, cousins, friends, grandparents, neighbors, parents, siblings, spouses, uncles, and properties on August 14 2017, the landslide victims endured and continue to endure prolonged lack of basic necessities to sustain lives.

Undoubtedly, the international and national communities have unconditionally supported rescue efforts during the landslide disaster as well as maintaining the welfare of survivors.

In the days and weeks following the landslide, various camps were created by the Sierra Leone government to prevent rapid deterioration of the residual effects of the disaster. According to recent reports from survivors, most camps have been consolidated and support efforts are rapidly dwindling.

With the current situation in mind, Dr. Nanah Foanah-Sesay, a Sierra Leonean based in the US decided to provide a helping hand to the survivors of the landslide by shipping three large bags of items containing bedspreads, men’s clothes, women’s clothes, men’s shoes, women’s shoes, ladies handbags, children’s clothes, children’s shoes, travelling bags, and other miscellaneous items. These bags were shipped from the United States in early September 2017 and arrived in Sierra Leone in late October 2017.

Upon arrival of the donated items in Sierra Leone, Dr. Nanah’s.agent made attempts to contact various camps but quickly realized that most of these camps have been closed. In the final analysis, the agent contacted Madam Musu Dura at the Old School Camp but was informed that there are only 10 families remaining in this camp. He was then directed to another camp that is supposedly housing two thousand survivors. With this referral, my agent contacted Madam Philomena at the Juba Barracks Camp and arrangements were made for the transfer of the donated items.

The donated items were handed over to the administration of the Juba Barracks Camp on Tuesday October 21, 2017 while the survivors looked on.

In addition to psychological trauma, the need for basic items for these survivors continues to linger as such, every effort towards sustaining the lives of these survivors is paramount.

Please see pictures of the handover of donated items at the Juba Barracks Camp.