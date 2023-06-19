Did Ernest Koroma condemn APC?

PV Staff

Former president Ernest Koroma of the opposition All People’s Congress (APC) party is yet to deny or affirm a persistent rumour that says he has condemned his own party for engaging in destabilization activities including violent propaganda, fear-mongering and the worst of insults.

Koroma (photo) according to the rumour, has told President Bio privately and in a press statement that he was not part of the chaos in his party as he has always preached peace in Sierra Leone and the rest of Africa. But he failed to condemn the people that are trying to destabilise Sierra Leone at home and abroad particularly those living in the Netherlands (Holland) and the United States. Observers say Koroma and the APC hierarchy is afraid of condemning them because they could reveal a lot of secrets.

A few days ago President Julius Maada Bio publicly declared that former President Koroma is responsible for all the misbehavior of some opposition elements in and outside the country.

In an apparent attempt to appease the president, Koroma allegedly said the APC is not prepared for the upcoming elections on Saturday.

Koroma has to speak out on this rumour, some APC supporters told the Patriotic Vanguard.

Meanwhile the APC had its final rally yesterday with its leader Samura Kamara, completely absent.