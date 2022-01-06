Cry Freetown: January 6, 1999

PV Staff

In January 1999, terrible events happened in Freetown, the capital of Sierra Leone, a country soaked in blood for eleven years rebels of the Revolutionary United Front and government forces tore each other apart, killing thousands of civilians. But one particular day has been drilled into the permanent memory of Freetonians. That day was January January 6, 1999. Now gloomily known as J6. Today is January 6.

In the following documentary, Sorious Samura, one of the few Sierra Leonean journalists still in the city at the time (the majority had left the country), recounts with horrible images, a segment of the civil war (1991-2002) that is not often known: the role of the West African Peacekeeping force (ECOMOG) which was dominated by Nigerian troops. Ironically, one of the human rights lawyers in this documentary, Karim Kahn, QC, is now Chief Prosecutor at the International Criminal Court at the Hague.

Click on the link and watch this award-winning documentary. It is not pleasant viewing.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H3ebTXgwxKI