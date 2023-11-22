Creating an African-style village for African-Canadians

By Dayo Kefentse, Managing Director of DM&C, a media and communications firm

You often hear it takes a village to build a community. For a group of continental Africans in Ontario, they’re working on a housing project that will create a unique, affordable and supportive African-styled village designed to support the African-Canadian community.

Funded by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) Société canadienne d’hypothèques et de logement(SCHL), and led by the Rwandan Canadian Healing Centre - RCHC, this group of African community organizations are making history happen. CBC attended the press conference and Brad Bradford, Toronto’s Chair, Planning and Housing Committee, provided perspective on why culturally-informed housing is so critical. The story below - which can be switched for English readers - just captures part of the energy in the room.

