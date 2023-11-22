Canada News

Creating an African-style village for African-Canadians

22 November 2023 at 22:04 | 993 views

By Dayo Kefentse, Managing Director of DM&C, a media and communications firm

You often hear it takes a village to build a community. For a group of continental Africans in Ontario, they’re working on a housing project that will create a unique, affordable and supportive African-styled village designed to support the African-Canadian community.

Funded by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) Société canadienne d’hypothèques et de logement(SCHL), and led by the Rwandan Canadian Healing Centre - RCHC, this group of African community organizations are making history happen. CBC attended the press conference and Brad Bradford, Toronto’s Chair, Planning and Housing Committee, provided perspective on why culturally-informed housing is so critical. The story below - which can be switched for English readers - just captures part of the energy in the room.

DAYO Media & Communications is the proud media and communications partners for this announcement. Check out our video, release and backgrounder - found at www.dayo.ca/rchc - for more on how this project will develop.

We appreciate Kizito Bijyinama Musabimana and his team for taking our advice along the way, and entrusting us to share this story. Like the rest of Canada, we’re looking forward to seeing this project come to life!

More Canada News

Introducing Black Research Network

Rhonda McEwen (photo) knew there was a need for an initiative like the Black Research Network (BRN) at U of T, but even she was surprised at just how (...)

Canada News | yesterday | 240 views

Toronto: Kenyan asylum seeker passes away

PV Staff Miss Delphina Ngigi, an asylum seeker from Kenya, She passed away last Sunday. Açcording to a press release from some members of the (...)

Canada News | 4 days ago | 456 views

Comments