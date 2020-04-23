Covid-19: No new case in Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone has recorded NO NEW ACTIVE CASE of COVID-19. The current total of cumulative positive confirmed cases of COVID-19 is 61.

There is one (1) death reported of a 76 year old man who was admitted at the Connaught hospital. lie died before he was proved positive of COVID-19 at the Connaught hospital and NOT at the 34 military hospital treatment centre.

The EOC process has kicked off to locate all primary and secondary contacts.

There are 55 COVID-19 active cases currently under observation being managed in isolation centres. All are in stable condition.

The total number of persons currently in quarantine is 608. The total number of persons that have been discharged from quarantine is 1,226.

Members of the public are encouraged to can 117 if you have fever, tiredness and cough.

Government has now made it mandatory for everyone to wear a cloth face mask in public spaces. Enforcement mechanisms are in place, so everyone is advised to secure a cloth face mask.

The Public is further encouraged to continue frequent washing of hands with soap or use hand sanitizer; avoid touching one’s eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands; cough or sneeze into their upper arm or sleeve; and avoid dose contact (arms stretched length) from others, especially in crowded areas.