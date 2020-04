Sierra Leone: 35 Covid-19 cases, no death

Sierra Leone has recorded five (5) new cases bringing the total number of positive confirmed cases of COVID-19 to 35.

Currently, there is no death and all the 35 confirmed COVID-19 cases are being managed in isolation centers and are in stable condition.

The total number of persons quarantined is 516, and 1,034 have been discharged from quarantine.

Members of the public are encouraged to call 117 if you have fever, tiredness and cough.

The public is strongly advised to wear cloth face mask in all public spaces including government offices, hospitals, markets and transport services.

All transport operators, drivers, keke and okada riders must always wear cloth mask.

The Public is also further encourage to continue to frequently wash their hands with soap and water or use hand sanitizer; avoid touching one’s eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands; cough or sneeze into their upper arm or sleeve; and avoid close contact (arms stretched length) from others, especially in crowded areas.

The public is encouraged to take good care of their health to help protect against COVID-19. Take children for marklate and go to the hospital for Antenatal Care (ANC), safe delivery, malaria testing and treatment, and other regular care. Hospitals remain the safest places to go for health checks, treatment, and care.