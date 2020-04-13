Covid-19: Hon. Sidie Tunis calls for political collaboration

By Abdul Malik Bangura, Freetown, Sierra Leone

Honourable Sidie Mohamed Tunis, Speaker of the regional Economic Commission of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament, Leader of Government Business representing the ruling Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP) in the Sierra Leone House of Parliament and MP for Constituency 101 in the Southern Provincial district of Pujehun has in his Easter message of solidarity from the Office of Leader of Government Business in Parliament called on all MPs to work collectively to save lives amidst the current Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak in the Sierra Leone.

Honourable Tunis (photo), in his message dated and signed on Sunday 12th April 2020, said that he was overwhelmed with joy that majority of the MPs in Sierra Leone have taken the lead “under very difficult circumstances, to ensure that the pandemic comes to a speedy end.”

He added: “I feel personally honoured that this is happening under my leadership. I feel deeply gratified by the actions you have taken in your constituencies that translate the emergency into action and to sensitize your constituents about the grave importance of adhering and respecting the dictates of the emergency, more particularly in ensuring that COVID-19 does not devastate the country.”

Meanwhile, Honourable Tunis further commented on the letter from the Chairman and Leader of his SLPP alleging that Honourable Tunis has been removed as Leader of Government Business in Parliament. He said, “I have always been a great respecter of the decisions of the Party hierarchy, especially when done in accordance with the letter and spirit of the Party Constitution.” Hence he said: “I will in this regard implore all SLPP MPs that while we await the final formal announcement of any decision concerning our Leadership in Parliament, to remain completely calm and focus on the overriding objectives of eliminating COVID-19 from the shores of Sierra Leone.”

In addition, to his colleagues leaders of various political parties in the House of Parliament, Honourable Tunis encouraged them to continue talking to their members as always “to put the nation first and to kick Coronavirus out of our beloved country,” adding that as leaders they are aware that “this is not the time to score political points but a time to unite behind His Excellency the President for the wellbeing of the People of the nation.”