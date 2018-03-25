Court injunction: Julius Maada Bio warns Ernest Koroma

By Our Correspondent

Julius Maada Bio, the leader of the main opposition party of Sierra Leone, the Sierra Leone Peoples Party, has warned current president Ernest Koroma he will be held responsible for any consequences caused by a postponement of the run-off election scheduled for Tuesday this week.

The warning came after a Freetown court slammed a temporary injunction to stop the run-off after a lawsuit was filed by a member of the ruling party, the All Peoples Congress.

Bio, at a press conference at the Radisson Bleu hotel in Freetown asked his supporters and all Sierra Leoneans to remain calm and prepare themselves to vote on Tuesday.

Asked what he will do if the court confirms the injunction at a second hearing on Monday as scheduled, Bio said his party has several options but stressed that they will not allow the country’s democracy to be derailed.

He also described the injunction as an insult and a shameful act by the authorities.

Here is a short video clip of Bio speaking on the issue: