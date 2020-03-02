Corona awareness in Sierra Leone

The Ministry of Information and Communications in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Sanitation today engaged key stakeholders including MDAs, SLAJ, Representatives of the Entertainment industry, and Mobile companies to enhance Sierra Leone’s preparedness to prevent the spread of the Corona virus through public education and awareness raising.

According to the Deputy Minister of Information and Communications, Mamadi Gobeh Kamara the main objectives of the meeting are to strengthen risk communication activities and provide information on measures for prevention and control of the Corona Virus in Sierra Leone and to promote public risk communication with emphasis on social responsibility and personal hygiene practices.

The Ministry of Information and Communications as the lead Ministry has constituted a communications task force that will design and disseminate uniform public risk communication with emphasis on social responsibility and personal hygiene practices. The team of experts has commenced their task and are expected to resume their robust outreach activities soonest.

Present were the Ministers of Information and Communications, Political and Public Affairs, Health and Sanitation; Local Government and Rural Development and representatives of Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, SLAJ, ONS and Decentralisation Secretariat, among others.

Contact for Sierra Leone’s Information Directorate:

+23276-622-914/77-046-692

Photo: Information and Communications Minister Mohamed Rahman Swaray