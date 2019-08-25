Constituency 110 polls cancelled

PV Staff

Mohamed Nfa Alie Conteh (photo), Chief Electoral Commissioner of Sierra Leone’s National Electoral Commission (NEC) has announced that the results of the polls of Constituency 110 held on Saturday August 24 have been cancelled.

He made the announcement on Sunday August 25 as Sierra Leoneans in and out of the country waited anxiously to read about or hear the outcome of this bye-election in a small corner of the Western Area Rural District populated mainly by fishing communities.

The reason for the cancellation was an incident at the Sarah Modern Preparatory School, one of the polling centres, covering 10 polling stations and consisting of 2903 voters where it was alleged 10 ballot boxes were destroyed.

A new date for another re-run in this constituency will be announced soon, Conteh said.

Here is Nfa Alie: