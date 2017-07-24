Congratulatory message to APC-UK and Ireland

Compatriots of the APC,

The Leadership of the APC Canada Branch hereby congratulate the Chairman, Vice Chairmen, Executive members, supporters and well-wishers of the APC UK and Ireland Branch for their successful inauguration ceremony on the 22nd of July, 2017.

Your inauguration ceremony speaks volumes of how effective and dynamic the APC UK and Ireland Branch has become over the years.

The concept of diaspora organizing started in the United Kingdom and over the years it has been perfected across many countries in Europe, North America, the African Region, and now it is expanding into Asia.

We have seen a huge turnout of our Party’s Leadership and APC diaspora branch leaders in London, in support of your Branch.

We wish to express our special congratulations to the Chairman, Comrade Mustapha Koroma, the Vice Chairman I, Comrade Abess Kamara, and the Vice Chairman II, Comrade Abu Black for piloting the APC UK/Ireland Branch to the admiration of all.

We wish you the best in your future endeavors and we believe that our respective branches will continue to work together in the interest of our great party, the APC.

CONGRATULATIONS!!!

From the Leadership of the APC Canada Branch.

APC-Canada chairman Sean Samura (right) shaking hands with APC National Secretary General Ambassador Alhaji Osman Foday Yansaneh at the APC-UK inuaguration dinner and dance in London on Saturday

Paddle at the APC dinner and dance

APC-UK president Mustapha Hamid Koroma (third from right), APC-Chairman Sean Samura (second from left) and others at the event.

Ambassador Yansaneh (second from left), Sean Samura, Sierra Leone’s ambassador to the USA, Bockarie Kortu Stevens and others.

APC-UK Chairman Mustapha Koroma and APC-Canada executive member Agnes Kabia in London

Here is a video clip of the event: