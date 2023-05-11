Congratulations to Yabom Sesay

Congratulations to Madam Yabom Sesay (photo) of Magburaka, Tonkollii district, northern Sierra Leone for winning yet again the aspirant position for Tonkolili district chairperson for the All Peoples Congress, the main opposition party.

She was the only female chairperson in the whole country and she is contesting yet again for another term.

She is a trained nurse that lived and worked in the USA for many years before returning home. She was at one time President of the APC-Washington D.C Chapter.