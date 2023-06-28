Salone News

Congratulations, Mr. President!

9 hours ago | 230 views

The entire executive and membership of the SLPPNA-Southern California Chapter extends heartfelt felicitations to HE Dr. Julius Maada Bio on his re-election as President of the Republic of Sierra Leone.

As President and Leader of our victorious party, the SLPP, we pledge our collective support and solidarity as you embark on the unenviable task of rebuilding our country - which the overwhelming majority of our people strongly believe, as evidenced by your no-run off majority victory - only you can accomplish.

We wish both you and our indefatigable First Lady, Dr. Fatima Maada Bio, every success and God’s guidance during the next 5 years of governance of our nation.

Signed:
Kortor Kamara
Chapter Secretary

Signed:
Francis Baion
Chapter Chairman

