UN congratulates President Bio

PV Staff

The Commonwealth is the latest international organization to congratulate President Bio on winning without a run-off in the June 24 elections..

The organization also congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his win in Nigeria.

Others were the African Union and ECOWAS.

Meanwhile Samura Kamara, leader of the main opposition party, the APC, has still refused to concede defeat.

The new Parliament will sit on Wednesday but some APC elected Members of Parliament may not show up to be sworn in.

The APC has instructed its elected officials not to participate in any governance structure until its demands are met, but some party members say the current national executive does not have the mandate or power to issue such instructions according to the party’s current constitution.

Photo: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guiteres.