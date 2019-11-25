Christ the King College, Bo Alumni Association (COBA) Celebrates Feast of Christ the King

Commentary

By Paul Duwai-Sowa (PDS) Toronto, Canada

As a Catholic school and with Christ as our Patron Saint, Christ the King College, Bo Alumni Association celebrates Feast of Christ the King (Solemnity of Our Lord Jesus Christ) in November of each year. Both current and past students get together to share countless precious memories of the school where they have learned so much, and the home where they made friends for life.

Christ the King, often simply referred to as CKC with the motto, Adveniat Regnum Tuum (Thy Kingdom Come) is a Catholic secondary school in Bo, Sierra Leone’s second-largest city. The school commemorated its 65th anniversary in 2018.

CKC, Bo, is the second oldest catholic secondary school in Sierra Leone after St. Edwards, Freetown. It was founded by Catholic Nuns of the Missionary Sisters of the Holy Rosary who serving in the fields of social and pastoral work who were concerned about the growing number of boys who successfully completed their primary education in the region. The nuns found support by including Catholic paramount chiefs in the region, Hotagua of Kakua Chiefdom, Foday-Kai of Jaiama Bongor Chiefdom and Kaikai of Kpanga Kabondeh Chiefdom.

In 1953, these visionary Mothers of the Missionary Sisters of the Holy Rosary together with these chiefs solicited the support of the community in establishing a permanent secondary school environment to accommodate the growing number of Catholic primary school leavers in this part of Sierra Leone. The Archbishop of the Sierra Leone Roman Catholic Mission at the time, Archbishop Thomas Joseph Brosnahan heeded to the call of the Holy Rosary Sisters and paramount chiefs. Until CKC was established, primary school leavers in the region ended up at either government secondary schools in Bo (the Bo School) and Moyamba (Harford Secondary for Girls) or at St. Edwards and St. Joseph’s Secondary schools in Freetown.

In 1954 Christ the King College, Bo started off at temporary school buildings at the St. Francis Primary School grounds in Bo educating boys who would become leading citizens of Sierra Leone. The first set of students included the late Gabriel Amara who became the school’s first African Principal, Solomon Berewa, a lawyer and former Vice-President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, the late Paramount Chief Patrick Moidibor Jaiah Kaikai (PJK), of Kpanga Kanbondeh Chiefdom, Pujehun District, the late Bishop Patrick Daniel Koroma, etc.

In 1955 the school moved to its present location on the Njala Komboya Highway. This piece of land was donated by the late Paramount Chief Johannes Hotagua of Kakua Chiefdom, Bo District and the foundation stone of the first building that houses the principal’s office was laid by the late Paramount Chief B. A. Foday-Kai of Jaiama Bongor Chiefdom.

The revered Irish Priest, Father Michael Corbett, who became the first principal of the new school was determined to give students of Christ the King College, Bo a brighter vision of themselves and their future. Father Corbett’s notoriety as a disciplined Principal earned him many professional accolades. He served an intellectual mentor in the sciences, administrator and religious figurehead. Father Corbett set a path to preparing young African boys in classical languages and he equipped science laboratories for science subjects that were requirements for acceptance into post-secondary educational institutions in Sierra Leone and Europe. This rigid but career-driven preparation earned him praises and endorsements by his former students, some of whom became medical practitioners, scientists, and classical language instructors.

Since the 1950s Christ the King College, Bo has produced a roll-call of scientists, academics, entrepreneurs, military, and police officers, medical doctors, diplomats, lawyers, writers, teachers, engineers, and civil servants. Among them an earlier generation including Solomon Ekuma Berema, former Vice President of the Republic of Sierra Leone; the late Bishop Daniel Koroma; the later Teacher Gaima, Latin Language Instructor; Dr. David Sellu, a Surgeon in the United Kingdom; Prof. Momoh Tejan, an Orthopaedic Surgeon in Texas, Dr. Joe Jackson, a Chemist and former Vice President of the Republic of Sierra Leone; Charles Francis Margai, a lawyer and politician; Dr. Kandeh K. Yumkella, former UN Director and Presidential Aspirant; Dr. Austin Demby of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Service; Dr. Jonathan Tengbeh, former Minister of Water Resources; Dr, Sahr Bondi, a Professor of Medicine; Professor Gevao, College of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences; Sam Zoker, an Engineer and Founder and Owner of West Africa Offgrid (WAO); Andrew Keili, Mining Engineer and Writer; the late Dr. Dan Fode of Fourah Bay College; Prof Thomas Yormah, Fourah Bay College; Ambrose Ganda, a Journalist, the late Pious Foray, a Journalist; Leeroy Wilfred Kabs-Kanu, a Journalist; Dr. John Edward Tambi, Chairman of the Presidential Infrastructure Initiative, State House; Columba Blango, sportsman and former Mayor of Southwark in London; Dr. Patrick Lukulay, President, Technology Solutions for Global Health in Ghana; and Commissioner John Bosco Momoh Kai-Kai, an Engineer.

A more recent roll-call includes Kwame Yankson, a Civil Servant in the Government of Sierra Leone and current COBA National President; Rodney Michael, a business mogul and former National President; Babah S. Tarawallie Jr. an Educator in the United States and current President of COBA North America; Dr. Patrick Thomas, Lecturer at Bowie State University and former COBA-NA President; Andrew Jawa Thomas, former President of COBA-NA; Dr. Alie Patrick Koroma, a Biologist in Texas; Sheku Kamara (Pop Shek) Dean of Applied Research, Applied Technology Center, Milwaukee School of Engineering; Dr. Mohamed Dauda, Physician in the United States; Dr. Obrasua Omusu of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, Nigeria; Hon. Foday Rado Yokie, current Minister of Mines; Sao Vandi, sportsman; Gabriel Sevali in the US; Daniel Brewah Jr.; Maurice Ferenkeh Koroma in the UK; Ansu Simah Sillah in the United Kingdom; Dr. Musa Sandi in China; Dr. Bernard Tamba-Lebbie, Orthopedic Surgeon in Australia; renowned Chemist, Dr. Bondi Gevao in Kuwait; Dr. Patrick K. Muana, Advisor to Sierra Leone’s current President; Brigadier General (Rtd.) Komba S. Mondeh (RSLAF); Brigadier General Peter Lavahun (RSLAF); Captain Joseph Kamara of the United States Navy; Nabieu Vandi (SOK), a Barrister & Solicitor; Gibril Tholley, a Barrister & Solicitor in the United Kingdom; Dr. Albert Forde, Transportation Engineer; Dr. James Kiawu, an Economist; Dr. Christopher Sondai, a Physician in the UK; and Dr. Joe-Lahai Sormana, Director General of the Electricity Distribution and Supply Authority (EDSA).

Christ the King College, Bo was the first all-boys secondary school in the region to admit girls for Advanced Level (6th Form) education. This mixed-sex education became standard in CKC culture until the 6-3-3-4 education system was introduced under the Sababu Education Project.

This past weekend November 23, 2019, Alumni Associations of the school in Sierra Leone, North America, and the United Kingdom, celebrated the annual feast of our Patron Saint, Christ the King in resplendent fashion. The four-day event began from Thursday, November 21 to Sunday, November 23 with A Prize-Giving and Speech Day under the theme, ’Leveraging the Free Quality Education to Promote Integrity in Schools,’ delivered by Sierra Leone’s Anti-Corruption Commissioner, Francis Ben Keifala.

School sports, Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Reunion Dinner events were organized in Sierra Leone, North America, and the United Kingdom to mark the school’s anniversary. The school song, Hail Redeemer, King Devine and chants more familiar in CKC land were heard around the AGM and dinner tables.

A new national executive was elected in Sierra Leone with Kwame Yankson, a Civil Servant in the Government of Sierra Leone emerging as COBA National President. The North America Alumni branch is in the capable hands of Babah S. Tarawallie Jr. while COBA UK/I branch has Ms. Isata Green as President.

Adveniat Regnum Tuum