Chief Minister J.J Saffa takes SLPP Manifesto to the media, assures the SLPP will deliver on Food Productivity

By Mohamed Lamin Massaquoi and Cyril Barnes, Freetown

Chairman for the Sierra Leone People’s Party, SLPP, Manifesto Committe, who doubles as the Chief Minister, Hon. Jacob Jusu Saffa, has yesterday 30th May 2023, engaged journalists and civil society activists on the achievements of the SLPP Government and plans within the 2023 Manifesto to consolidate and expand the gains made so far by the New Direction administration.

Speaking at the Brookfield Hotel in Freetown, Hon. Saffa mentioned that the document is divided into five detailed thematic areas focusing on agriculture, human capital development, investment in youth employment schemes, revamping the public sector and accelerating the use of technology and infrastructure as a pathway for sustained economic growth.

He added that the Manifesto, which is titled “Consolidating Gains and Accelerating Transformation”, was developed from experience in governance, inputs from people with wealth of experience from working in different global institutions and views collected from people within communities across the country.

“We have a track-record of delivering on our flagship programs. Our flagship will be on food security to feed our people. Like we delivered on education, we will deliver on agriculture to stabilize the exchange rates, create jobs for people, reduce hunger, improve nutrition and learning outcomes of our children,” he said.

The Chief Minister also stated that the Manifesto caters for youths empowerment with a special Presidential Initiative that will create over five hundred thousand (500,000) more jobs for youths in the next five years and also promoting entrepreneurship for youths.

It is worth noting that this is the first time in history that a registered political party is engaging members of the press on its manifesto commitments signalling the SLPP’s determination to continue deepening the democratic space for citizens’ participation and engagement.