Sierra Leone run-off: Charles Margai endorses Bio, NGC goes neutral

By Our Correspondent

Veteran politician Charles Francis Margai, leader of the People’s Movement for Democratic Change (PMDC) has endorsed SLPP leader Julius Maada Bio for Sierra Leone’s run-off election next Tuesday.

Margai (photo) made the declaration Tuesday at the Bintumani hotel in Freetown. He said he met with senior members of his party to discuss who to support for the run-off, and when a vote was taken Bio emerged as the winner. The other candidate to take part in the run-off is Samura Kamara of the ruling APC.

Also, Mohamed Kamaraimba Mansaray, leader of the Alliancee Democratic Party (ADP) has pitched tent with Samura Kamara in a video clip posted on social media this week. He has however not yet made or released an official statement on the issue as we go to press.

The National Grand Coalition (NGC), which came third out of the 16 parties that contested in the first round of the election on March 7, issued a statement yesterday saying that it will not support any of the candidates for the run-off but will leave the choice to their voters who are mostly anti- APC.

Coalition for Change(C4C), thé party that came fourth in the election has yet to issue a statement on who they will support but some of its leaders have unofficially announced their support for Julius Maada Bio.

Jesmed Sumah, a member of the National Progressive Democratic (NPD) party has declared in a social media audio clip that his party is supporting Samura Kamara although nothing has been heard yet from Patrick O’dwyer, the leader of that party.

Musa Tarawally’s Citizens fro Democratic Change (CDC) party was the first of the smaller parties to announce its support for one of the candidates for the run-off. They officially back Maada Bio.

Finally the Peace and Liberation Party of former junta leader Johnny Paul Koroma (believed to have died in exile) and the RUFP or Revolutionary United Front Party of the late rebel leader Foday Sankoh have announced their support for Samura Kamara of the APC.

The rest of the smaller parties are yet to make a pronouncement on whether they are backing anybody in the run-off.