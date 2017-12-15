Salone News

Changes in APC symbol fees

5 hours ago | 97 views

From:-APC National Secretariat

To :- APC Chairman and members 2018 Presidential Campaign Team

All NAC members

All APC District Party Chairmen

Presidential Campaign Coordinators

Ward, Constituency, District and Regional Elections Coordinators

APC Diaspora

Comrades All

APC Party Symbol Application Deadline.

Comrades All ,

Further to my earlier Public Notice on the above subject matter and appeals from party members , the Leadership of the APC has decided to reduce the fees for the purchase of the brochure by aspirants for APC symbols as follows:-

1. Members of Parliament- Le 3M

2. Mayors/Council Chair - Le2M

3. Councilors Le500,000.

The deadline for the return of completed brochure is now Thursday , 21st December , 2017.

Amb. Alhaji Dr OSMAN Foday Yansaneh
NSG APC.
Thursday 14th December , 2017

