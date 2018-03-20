CDP leader endorses SLPP leader

PV Staff

Musa Tarawally (photo), the leader of one of Sierra Leone’s smaller political parties, the Citizens Democratic Party (CDP), has endorsed Julius Maada Bio of the Sierra Leone Peoples Party.

Bio, who won in the first round of the polls on March 7, is facing Samura Kamara of the ruling APC in a run-off or second round election on March 27. According to Sierra Leone’s electoral rules, you need to have 55 percent of the votes to be declared president. Neither Bio nor Samura were able to get that figure, hence the run-off.

At the moment party activists in both the APC and the SLPP are busy canvassing leaders of the smaller parties to endorse their presidential candidate for the final showdown next week.

Musa Tarawally is the first party leader to openly and officially endorse one of the run-off candidates in the person of Maada Bio. The others are still trying to make up their minds on who to support in this crucial election that will determine Sierra Leone’s destiny in the next five years at least.

Here is Musa’s press release: