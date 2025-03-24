Canada News

Canadian Prime Minister describes opposition leader as "Canadian Trump"

24 March 2025 at 23:31 | 245 views

PV Staff

Canadian Prime minister Mark Carney recently described opposition leader Pierre Poilievre as a "Canadian Trump" and went on to give reasons on why he thinks so, as reported by the National Post, a leading Canadian newspaper, the National Post.

Carney also called a snap election last Sunday that was approved by Governor-General Mary Simon. The general elections are scheduled for April 28.

Here is the National Post story on Prime Minister Mark Carney:

https://nationalpost.com/news/canada/election-campaign-kickoff-ottawa

More Canada News

Premier Doug Ford’s new cabinet

Today, (March 19, 2025) Premier Doug Ford unveiled his cabinet with an experienced team that will deliver on the government’s mandate to do whatever is (...)

Canada News | 5 days ago | 595 views

Elbows Up, Canada!

Elbows Up, Canada! By Mark Sutcliffe, Mayor of Ottawa, capital of Canada This is a critical moment for our country. I was proud to take part in the (...)

Canada News | 1 week ago | 707 views

Comments