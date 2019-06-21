Canadian minister announces support for education in Sierra Leone

Minister Monsef announces support for education project in Sierra Leone

June 20, 2019 - Ottawa, Ontario - Global Affairs Canada

Canada is committed to supporting equal educational opportunities for women and girls in developing countries and better access to quality education for all.

Today (Thursday June 20, 2019), the Honourable Maryam Monsef (photo), Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality, participated in CODE’s 60th anniversary celebration, at which she announced a $5-million contribution to support CODE’s Transforming Girls’ Education project.

This project will train more than 200 teachers in gender-responsive pedagogy in four teaching colleges to help improve the quality of education for vulnerable boys and girls in Sierra Leone, including those with disabilities. It will also help to reduce barriers to education for vulnerable preteen and teenage girls in primary schools to ensure they stay in school longer. Over 160,000 students will benefit from this initiative.

The funding announced today is part of Canada’s $400-million commitment to support the G7 Charlevoix Declaration on Quality Education for Girls, Adolescent Girls and Women in Developing Countries, particularly in fragile contexts.

Quote

“Canada is proud of its long-standing partnership with CODE and pleased to celebrate their 60th anniversary. Together, we have helped to improve access to quality education for hundreds of thousands of children. Education is key to advancing gender equality and breaking the cycle of poverty. By providing equitable quality education to boys and girls, we are empowering them to reach their full potential.”

Maryam Monsef, Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality

Quick facts

Many distinguished guests attended CODE’s 60th anniversary celebration, including Emily Gogra, Sierra Leone’s Deputy Minister of Primary and Secondary Education.

CODE is a Canadian non-governmental organization that has more than 60 years of experience implementing literacy projects in Canada and around the world.

CODE works in eight African countries, 34 Caribbean countries and Canada’s North.