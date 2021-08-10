Canada strongly condemns China’s sentence of death on Canadian citizen

August 10, 2021 - Ottawa, Ontario - Global Affairs Canada

The Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today issued the following statement:

“Canada strongly condemns China’s decision to uphold the death penalty sentence against Robert Schellenberg.

“We have repeatedly expressed to China our firm opposition to this cruel and inhumane punishment and will continue to engage with Chinese officials at the highest levels to grant clemency to Mr. Schellenberg.

“We oppose the death penalty in all cases, and condemn the arbitrary nature of Mr. Schellenberg’s sentence.

“We thank Australia, France, Germany and the United States, whose representatives were present at the court along with Canadian officials.

“Global Affairs Canada will continue to provide consular services to Mr. Schellenberg and his family. Due to provisions of the Privacy Act, no further information can be released.”