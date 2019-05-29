Canada’s Mélanie Joly in Paris

The Honourable Mélanie Joly (pictured), Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, will be in Paris, France, on May 29, 2019, to reiterate Canada’s strong and sustained commitment to La Francophonie, including its mandates and institutions.

During the visit, Minister Joly will meet with Louise Mushikiwabo, Secretary General of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (IOF), and with Catherine Cano, Administrator of the IOF, to identify areas of greater cooperation. In this context, the Minister will speak about the influence of the French language in the digital sphere and healthy, effective, and transparent governance, as well as the promotion of the values of La Francophonie, such as democracy, human rights and equality between women and men.

Furthermore, Minister Joly will meet with members of the board of directors of TV5MONDE to discuss the importance of reinforcing the French language in the digital sphere and put forward Canada’s leadership role in this regard.

The Minister will also meet with Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, Secretary of State to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France.

“Canada sees La Francophonie as an important player in the service of peace, democracy and respect for human rights. As the minister responsible for La Francophonie, I wish to work with all partners so that these values find a central place within our organization,” Minister Joly said.