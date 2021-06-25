Canada News

Canada’s Foreign minister speaks on closure of Hong Kong newspaper

Statement by Minister of Foreign Affairs on closure of Hong Kong newspaper, Apple Daily

June 23, 2021 - Ottawa, Ontario - Global Affairs Canada

The Honourable Marc Garneau (photo), Minister of Foreign Affairs, issued the following statement (Wednesday June 23) on the announcement of the closure of the Hong Kong newspaper, Apple Daily:

“The forced closure of the newspaper, Apple Daily, as a result of charges under the National Security Law for Hong Kong is a significant blow to freedom of the press and freedom of speech in Hong Kong, and makes it clear that the powers under the National Security Law are being used as a tool to suppress media freedom and punish dissidents.

“These freedoms are universal human rights guaranteed under Hong Kong’s Basic Law, and are in line with international standards.

“Canada is a steadfast supporter of the One Country, Two Systems principle and Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy. The ouster of a major media organization under the National Security Law significantly degrades these principles, guaranteed under the Sino-British Joint Declaration.”

