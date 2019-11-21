Canada: Prime Minister Trudeau unveils new cabinet

Press Release
On election day, Canadians chose to continue moving forward. From coast to coast to coast, people chose to invest in their families and communities, create good middle class jobs, and fight climate change while keeping our economy strong and growing. Canadians sent the message that they want us to work together to make progress on the issues that matter most, from making their lives more affordable and strengthening the healthcare system, to protecting the environment, keeping our communities safe, and moving forward on reconciliation with Indigenous peoples. People expect Parliamentarians to work together to deliver these results, and that’s exactly what this team will do.
The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau (photo), Wednesday announced the members of Cabinet following the swearing-in ceremony. This team will work to deliver real, positive change for all Canadians.
The members of the Cabinet are:
Chrystia Freeland becomes Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs
Anita Anand becomes Minister of Public Services and Procurement
Navdeep Bains becomes Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry
Carolyn Bennett remains Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations
Marie-Claude Bibeau remains Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food
Bill Blair becomes Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness
Bardish Chagger becomes Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth
François-Philippe Champagne becomes Minister of Foreign Affairs
Jean-Yves Duclos becomes President of the Treasury Board
Mona Fortier becomes Minister of Middle Class Prosperity and Associate Minister of Finance
Marc Garneau remains Minister of Transport
Karina Gould becomes Minister of International Development
Steven Guilbeault becomes Minister of Canadian Heritage
Patty Hajdu becomes Minister of Health
Ahmed Hussen becomes Minister of Families, Children and Social Development
Mélanie Joly becomes Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages
Bernadette Jordan becomes Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard
David Lametti remains Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada
Dominic LeBlanc becomes President of the Queen’s Privy Council for Canada
Diane Lebouthillier remains Minister of National Revenue
Lawrence MacAulay remains Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence
Catherine McKenna becomes Minister of Infrastructure and Communities
Marco E. L. Mendicino becomes Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship
Marc Miller becomes Minister of Indigenous Services
Maryam Monsef becomes Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development
Bill Morneau remains Minister of Finance
Joyce Murray becomes Minister of Digital Government
Mary Ng becomes Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade
Seamus O’Regan becomes Minister of Natural Resources
Carla Qualtrough becomes Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion
Pablo Rodriguez becomes Leader of the Government in the House of Commons
Harjit Sajjan remains Minister of National Defence
Deb Schulte becomes Minister of Seniors
Filomena Tassi becomes Minister of Labour
Dan Vandal becomes Minister of Northern Affairs
Jonathan Wilkinson becomes Minister of Environment and Climate Change
The Government of Canada represents Canadians in every part of the country. That is why the Prime Minister has asked Jim Carr to serve as his special representative for the Prairies. Born and raised in Winnipeg, he will ensure that the people of Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba have a strong voice in Ottawa.
Pablo Rodriguez will be assuming the responsibility of Quebec Lieutenant.
Canadians expect their Parliamentarians to work together on their behalf. Under the leadership of Government House Leader Pablo Rodriguez, the following team will work with all parties to make progress on the priorities that matter most to Canadians:
Kirsty Duncan will serve as Deputy Leader of the Government in the House of Commons
Mark Holland will serve as Chief Government Whip
Ginette Petitpas Taylor will serve as Deputy Government Whip
Kevin Lamoureux will serve as Parliamentary Secretary to the Leader of the Government in the House of Commons
The Prime Minister also announced changes to the structure and mandate of the Cabinet committees to reflect Canadians’ top priorities. The new list of Cabinet committees is as follows:
Cabinet Committee on Agenda, Results and Communications
Cabinet Committee on Operations
Cabinet Committee on Global Affairs and Public Security
Cabinet Committee on Reconciliation
Cabinet Committee on Economy and the Environment
Cabinet Committee on Health and Social Affairs
Treasury Board
Incident Response Group
