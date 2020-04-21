Canada: Prime Minister announces further support to help Canadians in need

Canadians across the country are continuing to face challenges during this difficult time, particularly those who are most vulnerable to the health, social, and economic impacts of COVID-19. For many Canadians who were already struggling, it’s even harder now, and they are turning more and more to charities and non-profit organizations for help.

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, Tuesday April 21 announced an investment of $350 million to support vulnerable Canadians through charities and non-profit organizations that deliver essential services to those in need.

The government has been working to put in place supports for all Canadians facing a tough situation. However, COVID-19 is having a disproportionate impact on those most vulnerable, creating a greater need for community-based organizations. To help these Canadians, the Government of Canada will provide additional support to charities and non-profit organizations through the Emergency Community Support Fund.

The investment will flow through national organizations that have the ability to get funds quickly to local organizations that serve vulnerable populations. It will support a variety of activities, such as:

Increasing volunteer-based home deliveries of groceries and medications

Providing transportation services, like accompanying or driving seniors or persons with disabilities to appointments

Scaling up help lines that provide information and support

Helping vulnerable Canadians access government benefits

Providing training, supplies, and other required supports to volunteers so they can continue to make their invaluable contributions to the COVID-19 response

Replacing in-person, one-on-one contact and social gatherings with virtual contact through phone calls, texts, teleconferences, or the Internet

With these further supports, we are making sure vulnerable Canadians feeling the financial and social impacts of COVID-19 can get the help they need, when they need it most. The government will continue to have the backs of organizations helping Canadians get through this difficult time.

“While COVID-19 is affecting all Canadians, some people are more at risk to the impacts of the pandemic. Today’s announcement will further help our most vulnerable Canadians and ensure organizations have what they need to help. Canadians need to look out for one another in the these difficult times. We will get through this together," the Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, said.