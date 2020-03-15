Canada: Minister of Foreign Affairs on Édith Blais

Press Release

March 14, 2020 - Ottawa, Ontario - Global Affairs Canada

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today issued the following statement:

“Canada is very relieved to confirm that Édith Blais and Luca Tacchetto (photo), who had been kidnapped in Burkina Faso, are now free from captivity.

“I would like to thank the governments of Burkina Faso and Mali, the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA), as well as other partners, for their assistance and cooperation over the past year in this matter. I also want to thank the Canadian Armed Forces for their ongoing support during this process.

“We look forward to Édith being able to return to Canada and reunite with her family and loved ones. We also look forward to Luca being able to reunite with his family and loved ones.

“The Government of Canada will continue to engage Mali and Burkina Faso at the highest levels, and will work with international partners to pursue those responsible for this crime and bring them to justice.

“Édith Blais is receiving all the support needed during this very difficult and trying time. Out of respect for her and the harrowing experience she has been through, we ask that her privacy and that of her family be respected.”