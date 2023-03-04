Canada: Good news for Manitoba parents

Good news for Manitoba parents: You could soon save hundreds of dollars per child, per month – because, as of April 2nd, child care fees across the province are going down to an average of $10 a day.

By working together with the provincial government, we’ve reached this goal less than two years after announcing the agreement – and three years ahead of the goal we had set.

Across the country, families in nearly half of the provinces and territories are benefitting from child care at an average of $10-a-day or less. In the other provinces and territories, fees have been cut by at least 50% and work is underway to get them down to $10 a day within the next three years.

