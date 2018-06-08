Canada: Doug Ford to become Ontario’s 26th Premier

Earlier today (Friday June 8), the Honourable Elizabeth Dowdeswell met with Doug Ford (photo) and invited him to officially assume the position of Premier of Ontario and form a government.

Premier-designate Doug Ford has selected a transition team and has already begun briefings on government activities and the decisions necessary to choose his Cabinet. The Premier and the Premier-designate have agreed that the transition of power will take place on June 29, 2018.

"I have accepted the invitation of the Lieutenant Governor and look forward to assuming the job as the Premier of Ontario," said Doug Ford. "I will be working with my team to fulfill my campaign commitments and deliver change for the people."

Source: Office of the Premier