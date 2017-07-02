Canada Day message from APC-Canada chairman

Canada Day message from the Chairman of the APC-Canada Branch

On behalf of the entire membership of the APC-Canada Branch I wish all Canadians a happy Canada Day as we proudly celebrate our nation’s 150th birthday together. We live in a free, secure and democratic nation today because of the strength, courage and determination of the men and women who built Canada and stood up to defend it.

As we celebrate the 150 years of Independence Day of Canada today, we also have an opportunity to thank the brave men and women in uniform who are serving our nation across Canada and around the world.

As we celebrate this day as Sierra Leonean-Canadians, we also want to use this great opportunity to extend our appreciation to the Canadian Government especially the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) and the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) who teamed up with CIRN to begin a Phase 1 clinical trial of the VSV-EBOV vaccine that brought to an end the Ebola epidemic in Sierra Leone, Guinea and Liberia. That vaccine is now a highly effective tool in the fight against the Ebola virus, and is widely considered a Canadian success story. Thanks, Canada.

We as Sierra Leonean-Canadians have contributed proudly to Canada’s standing in the world as a prosperous, innovative, and just nation that is rich in cultural diversity. Canadians are drawn together by common values, experiences, and aspirations. And in this moment of both exceptional change and historic opportunity, we are united in the challenge of building the communities of tomorrow.

As we gather with our families and friends on Canada’s 150th birthday, let us celebrate the hope we share for an even better future together.

Long Live Canada!

Long Live the Queen!

Long Live Sierra Leone!

From my Family to yours.

Happy Canada Day!

From Sean Samura-Chairman APC-Canada Branch.