Canada-Africa chamber of Business congratulates Trudeau

The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business (CanadaAfrica.ca) is pleased to congratulate Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on his re-election.

We recognize and applaud the commitments by various candidates to deepen ties with Africa, including the Prime Minister’s commitment to an economic cooperation strategy which reads: ‘’Develop a strategy for economic cooperation across Africa, including support for the African Continental Free Trade Agreement, facilitation of increased infrastructure investment, and expanding partnerships in research and innovation.’’

We were delighted to see that some of the recommendations discussed by the Chair of the Board and the President with the Canada Africa Growth Coalition are reflected in Prime Minister Trudeau’s platform.

Last year the Chamber was pleased to feature in the Prime Minister’s visit to Ethiopia coinciding with the 33rd African Union Summit, as well as during engagements in Senegal. In Addis Ababa, Mr. Trudeau recognized the hard work of Canadian businesses across Africa and announced a new MoU of The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business.

We stand ready to support anyone advancing accelerating Canada-Africa trade and investment and are delighted to see the spotlight on this agenda during recent weeks.

‘’As a non-partisan and non-governmental Not-for-Profit, we are proud to do our part accelerating trade and investment between Canada and African markets. We stand committed in supporting these objectives for Africa,’’ said Sebastian Spio-Garbrah, Chair of the Board, speaking from the organization’s Accra location.