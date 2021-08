By Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

The COVID-19 pandemic has made clear that without access to early learning and child care, parents – particularly women – can’t fully participate in the workforce. Affordable child care means that more women can stay in the workforce, and help drive our economy and country forward.

Our Liberal team will make $10 a day child care a reality for Canadians families.

https://bit.ly/2Xp3dR1