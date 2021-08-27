Call for donations: Department of History and African Studies

The Department of History and African Studies

Fourah Bay College

University of Sierra Leone

Announces

Alumni and Friends of the Department Scholarship Initiative

Donations are solicited from alumni and friends of the Department to fund student scholarships. Some of the scholarships will be named after former distinguished faculty members. The Initiative will be launched in the 2021 - 2022 academic year.

For benefactors outside of Sierra Leone, please send financial contributions through MoneyGram to Alusine Jalloh, Acting Head of Department. For donors in Sierra Leone, please deposit funds into Rokel Commercial Bank account 01-8180077.

Together, we can build an indelible legacy. Thank you and God bless you all!

Donations

1. Professor Alusine Jalloh (alumnus) - $1000

2. Professor Sylvia Ojukutu Macauley-King (alumna) - $100

3. Dr. Alpha O. Jalloh (alumnus) - $100

Professor Alusine Jalloh, Acting Head, Department of History, Fourah Bay College, University of Sierra Leone.