Dr. Ahmed Ramadan Dumbuya has passed away

23 January 2022 at 19:23 | 642 views

By Prof. Joe Alie, FBC.

Dr Ahmed Ramadan Dumbuya (pictured), the first Student Union President at FBC, former Senior Lecturer and Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences and HOD Political Science, Secretary General, Mano River Union, the man who selflessly served the people of Sierra Leone in several capacities, sadly passed away this morning (Sunday, January 23, 2022).

He celebrated his 80th birthday exactly one month ago and that was the last time we spoke to each other.

May his soul rest in perfect peace

