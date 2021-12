By President Jullius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone

I was delighted to welcome H.E Yang Jiechi to State House.

China and Sierra Leone have enjoyed 50 years of mutually beneficial friendship and cooperation.

At our meeting today, we committed to continued and stronger diplomatic relations.

Note from Editor:

Click on the link below to know more about His Excellency Yang Jiechi:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Yang_Jiechi