Soccer star Musa Tombo celebrates wife

By Phebean Swill, Freetown, Sierra Leone

During our Mandela Washington Fellowship we did something called "Ignite Talk". In a video of maximum five minutes, fellows were tasked to call their audience to action about a burning issue in their minds. A male colleague from Drake University spoke about "African Masculinity". Oh that got me! We spent a live session discussing this. It got us all popped up! Several angles and stories came up. The discussion was insightful.

The "African definition of masculinity" is affecting many homes and relationships. Many men want to express their love to their women in certain ways but are scared of "what would people say?" Or "how would the public perceive me? As less than a man?"

To a point where men can’t proudly, publicly make known that they are loyal to their spouse. Because if they do, other men (and even women) will mock them for being faithful to one woman. Society has made it seem unmanly for a man to be faithful, very loving and sweet to his woman. Or to even do Public Display of Affection/Emotion.

Seeing this photo of one of Sierra Leone’s star footballers, Musa Tombo (photo) made my day! The boldness of an African brother to express his love to his woman (Hawa) regardless of who will say what or what anyone will think of his masculinity - amazing!!! I got goosebumps.

Thank you Musa Tombo for redefining African masculinity in your own little yet loud way. Leh God bless you dear.