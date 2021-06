By David Sengeh, Minister of Basic and Senior Secondary Education, Sierra Leone

This week, the Cabinet of Sierra Leone approved the National Policy on Integrated Early Childhood Development. It is the first time we have such a policy and I am proud of my team for developing a truly collaborative and comprehensive document.

Please enjoy reading its current version here: https://lnkd.in/e-gP-VW and let us know at the Ministry how we could collaborate.