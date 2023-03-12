VSL signs contract with Handicap International

By Bimbola Carrol, Freetown, Sierra Leone

Last week I signed a contract on behalf of VSL TRAVEL (Visit Sierra Leone) with the non-governmental organisation Handicap International – Humanity & Inclusion (HI), to support the creation and marketing of an agro-tourism product in partnership with the Network of HIV Positives in Sierra Leone (NETHIPS).

The project will run for two years and will include setting up the farm, training the farmers, and eventually attracting tourists to visit the farm.

Bimbola Carrol

The beneficiaries, including vulnerable groups such as people living with HIV, disabilities, and survivors of gender-based violence, will be selected through NETHIPS’ wealth ranking process with support from Humanity & Inclusion (HI) to ensure inclusion. This project also aims to raise awareness and reduce discrimination towards these beneficiaries.

Personally, I think this is an exciting as we explore the world of agritourism and make a positive impact in Sierra Leone and these communities in particular.

