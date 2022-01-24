Viva Leone Stars, Viva Sierra Leone

By Alhaji Njai, Freetown, Sierra Leone

"The thrill of victory and the agony of defeat in sports, a line from the legendary NBC sportscaster Jim McKay holds true for SierraLeone at AFCON2021. Despite the unfavorable outcome versus EquatorialGuinea, we must be proud of the accomplishment of the team, rising from underdogs in the qualifiers; 4-4 comeback against Nigeria, beating Benin away from home, and putting up a brave, courageous fight in one of the toughest groups in AFCON2021.

We must celebrate Leone Stars in victory as well as in defeat for patriotism is about love of country at a moment of glory and a moment of despair.

Big kudos to the entire team from Kei Kamara , Musa Tombo , Mohamed N. Kamara, Alhaji Kamara, Wright, Kakay, Steven Caulker, Bundu, Umaru Bangura, Buya, Coach John Keister and so on. Coach Keister should be retained and given additional support to continue building the team.

I hope that Steven Caulker (photo), who personifies patriotism, class, passion, discipline and determination is made captain of Leone Stars in subsequent endeavors.

There is a lot Sierra Leoneans can learn from Steven Caulker, and patriotism is one of them. Viva Sierra Leone, Viva Leone Stars.