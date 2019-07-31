Who we are
We are a different kind of bank
We are BDC, the Business Development Bank of Canada and the only financial institution devoted exclusively to entrepreneurs.
56,000
entrepreneurs
123
business centres
2,200
employees
We help create and develop strong Canadian businesses through financing, advisory services and capital, with a focus on small and medium-sized enterprises.
We support entrepreneurs in all industries and at all stages of development from 123 business centres across Canada and online at bdc.ca.
We’re committed to the long-term success of Canadian entrepreneurs and we understand that a business is more than just dollars and cents.
We complement the role played by private-sector financial institutions and have been serving Canadian entrepreneurs since 1944.
We are a financially sustainable Crown corporation and we operate at arm’s length from our sole shareholder, the Government of Canada.
We take pride in the success of our clients who:
Employ
900,000
Canadians
Generate
$251B
in annual revenues
Export
16%
of our clients are exporters
Free tools and advice for entrepreneurs
For more information please visit: https://www.bdc.ca/en/pages/home.aspx
