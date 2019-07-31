Who we are

We are a different kind of bank

We are BDC, the Business Development Bank of Canada and the only financial institution devoted exclusively to entrepreneurs.

56,000

entrepreneurs

123

business centres

2,200

employees

We help create and develop strong Canadian businesses through financing, advisory services and capital, with a focus on small and medium-sized enterprises.

We support entrepreneurs in all industries and at all stages of development from 123 business centres across Canada and online at bdc.ca.

We’re committed to the long-term success of Canadian entrepreneurs and we understand that a business is more than just dollars and cents.

We complement the role played by private-sector financial institutions and have been serving Canadian entrepreneurs since 1944.

We are a financially sustainable Crown corporation and we operate at arm’s length from our sole shareholder, the Government of Canada.

We take pride in the success of our clients who:

Employ

900,000

Canadians

Generate

$251B

in annual revenues

Export

16%

of our clients are exporters

Free tools and advice for entrepreneurs

For more information please visit: https://www.bdc.ca/en/pages/home.aspx