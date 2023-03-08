British Foreign Secretary in Sierra Leone

The UK Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly, is in Bo, southern Sierra Leone. His mother was originally from that city which is the second largest in the country and capital of the south.

Cleverly says he is in Sierra Leone to launch plan of the UK government to put women and girls at the heart of its international work.

He asked children in Bo - what do you want to be when you grow up?

Relations between the UK and Sierra Leone have been excellent since the days of Boris Johnson and now Rishi Sunak.

Cleverly was at one Education Secretary.

Note from Editor. Click on the link below to watch and listen to the Foreign Secretary in Bo:

https://twitter.com/i/status/1633431680898813955