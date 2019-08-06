Bravo Music Academy, Toronto

About

Since 2007 Bravo Academy for the Performing Arts has been a leader in performing arts education in Toronto. Founded by our Artistic Director, Melissa Bencic in Leaside, we have since grown into a new state-of-the-art studio in North York in 2016. Our students come from all over the GTA and beyond; our new proximity to the 401 has made our classes more accessible than ever! Bravo Academy’s new studio was designed specifically for our needs as a performing arts institution and is a wonderful learning environment for students, welcoming creativity and discovery. In just over 10 years we have produced over a hundred full musical productions and have taught thousands of music theatre and private music students. Yearly, we produce approximately 10 full musical productions and nearly 100 events which include recitals, galas, concerts and workshops. We produce more productions than any performing arts school in Toronto.

Our professional, dedicated, talented and friendly Teaching Artists are highly-qualified instructors, who are performers, arts educators, post-secondary instructors, adjudicators, clinicians and arts supporters. Our production team is comprised of top industry artists, including set, costume, sound and lighting designers.

From beginner music theatre classes to advanced performance Troupes, from information sessions to masterclasses, to private music lessons in all types of instruments at all levels, to birthday parties, and fun student and parent social events, we are dedicated to providing you with the best performing arts experiences and education in Toronto.

We love music, theatre, and performance, and are committed to providing you a learning environment to help you develop your skills and share our love of the arts with YOU!

Bravo Academy for the Performing Arts is committed to the highest quality and innovative performing arts training for students of all ages and all skill levels in Toronto, Ontario.

Here at Bravo Academy, our mission is to bring music to life!

Mission

Inspiring ARTISTS. Creating MUSIC. Realizing DREAMS.

Bravo Academy for the Performing Arts is committed to the highest quality and innovative performing arts training for students and our next generation of artists of all ages and all skill levels.

Our mission is to inspire artists, create music and help students realize their dreams! We provide a creative and inclusive environment, which allows students to explore their passion and build confidence.

For more information, please visit: https://www.bravoacademy.ca/