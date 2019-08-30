Bounce Entertainment, Toronto

About Us

Crafting more than just the perfect event, Bounce Entertainment Inc. crafts the perfect memories. With our helpful, knowledgeable and dedicated staff, we work with our clients to help turn dreams into a reality.

We can provide a wide variety of quality products and services, which include lighting, audiovisual, entertainment, professional dancers, live musicians and DJ’s. Every Bounce experience is personalized, and customized, to fit each individual customers needs. We take pride in all our events and strive to exceed expectations. At Bounce we are not just creating events; we are creating memories.

