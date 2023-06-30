Bombshell: Samura video implicates Carter Center

PV Staff

A video of the former All People’s Congress presidential candidate, Samura Kamara

(Photo), that has gone viral seems to have implicated the famous Carter Center based in Atlanta, Georgia, in political corruption.

In the video Samura is seen saying that the Center asked him for help to secure funding to go to Sierra Leone as observers in the just concluded elections. They later got funding, Samura jubilantly declared.

Samura and the Carter Center have not yet reacted.

Journalist and political activist Sylvia Blyden is in the middle of this matter.