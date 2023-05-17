BOF launches Black Business Loan program

The Black Opportunity Fund is pleased to announce the launch of its Black Business Loan Program.

BOF is committed to helping dismantle the impacts of systemic anti-Black racism by providing funding to build the capacity of Black-led businesses, charities, and non-profit organizations in Canada.

As part of the $10M, 5-year investment by @TD, BOF has launched an inclusive lending program for Black entrepreneurs across the country.

If you are a Black Canadian entrepreneur with a sustainable business model who has been declined lending by a Canadian financial institution in the last 2 years, you may qualify to apply for a loan to help grow and advance your business.

Visit the link to check your eligibilityhttps://lnkd.in/gpWRqNT2