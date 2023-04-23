BOF is Hiring!

Black Opportunity Fund (BOF) is seeking an energetic and motivated team player to fill the position of Finance & Business Programs Specialist.

Black Opportunity Fund is a community-led registered Canadian Charitable organization, whose mandate is to dismantle anti-Black racism by establishing a sustainable pool of capital to fund Black led businesses and Black led not for profits and charities, in order to improve the social and economic well-being of Canada’s Black communities.

Reporting to the Director, Finance & Operations, this position will support full cycle finance, accounting and operations as well as supporting, facilitating and tracking funding disbursements to grant and loan recipients, tracking metrics and reporting for funded businesses and community organizations. In addition to a background in accounting, the ideal candidate possesses related experience in a direct customer facing role in a banking or other financial institution.

BOF is supported by a full-service accounting firm in managing the accounting and payroll services, so this role will be a key coordinating function between BOF and the accounting firm.

For more information please visit https://lnkd.in/gatyJVzW